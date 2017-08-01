Maine governor vows to fight for student debt, R&D bonds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor is vowing to fight for $100 million worth of bonds aimed at attracting young people and supporting research and development.

Gov. Paul LePage on a Tuesday radio appearance expressed frustration with fellow Republicans opposed to such efforts.

The bonds would fund programs to pay off student loans for those who agree to live and work in Maine for five years and to help companies commercialize products through research and development.

LePage called the debt relief bond a long-term investment in the rapidly aging state’s future that could pay off in a decade.

Lawmakers are set to return Wednesday for bonds and vetoes.

LePage predicted lawmakers would override his vetoes of legislation aimed at banning hand-held devices for drivers and raising the age to buy tobacco to 21.

