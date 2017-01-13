TROY, Maine (AP) — State police have arrested a 32-year-old Maine woman and charged her in connection with the death of her 7-week-old son.

Authorities say Miranda Hopkins was arrested at her home in Troy Friday night and charged with murder in the death of her son, Jaxson Hopkins.

Miranda Hopkins had called 911 Thursday and reported the baby was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office has performed an autopsy but the results have not been released.

Hopkins has two other boys, ages 6 and 8. They’ve been placed with relatives.

Hopkins was taken to the Waldo County Jail. She’s expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

It wasn’t immediately known if she’s represented by a lawyer.

