Man accused in Fitchburg road rage attack arrested

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police said he angrily confronted another driver in a road rage attack that was caught on video in Fitchburg.

The incident happened on Main Street in Fitchburg and Kyle Dooling said he filmed the entire thing on his cellphone. Dooling said the man, driving a red pickup truck, was trying to run him off the road and he was trying to get his license plate number.

In the video, Dooling said the man pulled over and got out of the pickup truck before punching the back window of Dooling’s car, close to where his young daughter was sitting.

“He just went nuts. Just came running up to the car, tried to smash my window. My daughter was in the backseat,” said Dooling.

After the man got back in his pickup truck, he allegedly rear-ended Dooling’s car before driving off. Dooling gave the video to police and the man was arrested. He now faces several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

A Fitchburg police captain said they are considering a hearing to have the man’s license taken away.

