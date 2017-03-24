Man accused of charging at troopers with baseball bats

DERBY, Vt. (AP) — A Derby man has denied assault charges after Vermont State Police say he aggressively charged at troopers while swinging two metal baseball bats.

Police say 19-year-old Timothy Christopher was subdued Thursday and arrested.

Police say they were responding to a domestic altercation when they encountered Christopher.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday to aggravated assault, domestic assault, unlawful mischief and interference with access of emergency services.

He was being held on $2,500 bail.

