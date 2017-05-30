Man accused of firing gun inside Braintree mall arraigned

DEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Quincy man accused of opening fire inside a Braintree mall was arraigned Tuesday in Norfolk Superior Court.

Police said Michael Spence fired a gun in Macy’s shoe department at the South Shore Plaza as a result of a dispute between gang members. Local and state police, as well as SWAT teams, responded to the scene.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

