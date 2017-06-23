Man accused of killing Vanessa Marcotte indicted on murder charges

PRINCETON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Worcester man accused in the death of Vanessa Marcotte has been formally charged with murder.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 31, was indicted by a grand jury Friday on murder charges in the Princeton native’s death in Aug. 2016.

Marcotte, 27, had worked for Google in New York City. She was in Princeton visiting her family when she went out for a walk when she did not return.

She was reported missing and her body was later found in the woods not far from her family’s home off Brooks Station Road.

Colon-Ortiz was arrested in April after his DNA matched the DNA profile developed from samples found on the hands of Marcotte.

He had been previously charged with aggravated assault and battery, and assault with attempt to rape.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)