Man accused of posing as HVAC worker, robbing businesses arraigned in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - A man accused of posing as a maintenance worker and robbing dozens of businesses in New England was arraigned Thursday in Brookline.

Police arrested Anthony Binsfield, 31, on Wednesday. Prosecutors said Binsfield entered five businesses in Brookline this month, saying he was a technician. Prosecutors said he told employees at the Miniluxe nail salon he was there to fix the heating system and told Breuggers Bagels he was there to fix the cooling system. He was also allegedly seen on surveillance video at the 16 Handles frozen yogurt shop, standing on a ladder and moving ceiling tiles.

According to prosecutors, once Binsfield was inside, he would steal cash and credit cards at the businesses. At Miniluxe, prosecutors said he went into the break room where the boiler was and stole cash and debit cards from employees’ bags.

Prosecutors said Binsfield also struck at businesses in Boston, Cambridge and Duxbury. In court, prosecutors told the judge Binsfield had a stolen wallet on him when he was arrested and admitted to being in the businesses. He also allegedly identified himself in the surveillance pictures.

Binsfield’s defense attorney Timothy Foley said his client is a drug addict who became hooked on painkillers after getting injured playing football in high school. Foley said Binsfield then moved onto heroin.

Foley said Binsfield was an HVAC worker at one point. Bail was set at $15,500.

