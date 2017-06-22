Man accused of raping 7-year-old girl just weeks after release from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (WHDH) — A registered sex offender has been charged with raping a 7-year-old girl just six weeks after he was released from prison for another rape.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 23-year-old Corbin Breitenbach was charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated burglary for the crime.

Police said Breitenbach entered an apartment without permission and removed the young girl from a bedroom in the early morning hours of June 11. He then strangled her into unconsciousness, raped her on an outdoor balcony, and fled.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said the young victim had to be hospitalized, but is doing “better.”

The apartment where the attack occurred is directly across a courtyard from where Breitenbach’s girlfriend lives, the paper reported. The girlfriend told reporters that Breitenbach had been in bed with her in her apartment during the time of the assault.

Police arrested him after an “intensive investigation,” they said.

Breitenbach was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for choking and raping a 22-year-old woman in 2012, and was released April 28 on the condition he report to a parole officer. He reportedly had been eligible for parole as early as December, but incurred 32 prison disciplinary reports, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Breitenbach did not say much in court, but shook his head when the judge announced his $1 million bond.

