Man accused of shortchanging cab driver, aiming hunting bow

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with shortchanging a cab driver, then threatening him with a hunting bow.

Police in Portsmouth say 31-year-old Clinton Crosbie called for a ride home at about 2 a.m. Saturday. They said he was intoxicated and didn’t have enough money for the fare, which was under $10.

Sgt. Kuffer Kaltenborn says Crosbie walked across his driveway from where the cab was waiting, retrieved a compound bow from his garage, and aimed it at the driver and a passenger. The bow didn’t have an arrow, but the driver and passenger didn’t realize that.

Crosbie was charged with criminal threatening and theft of services and was being held without bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

