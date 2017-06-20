Man accused of vandalizing Big Blue Bug turns self in

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man accused of spraying graffiti on Rhode Island’s famous Big Blue Bug has turned himself in to police.

Twenty-five-year-old Nathan Beaumier is awaiting arraignment on a charge of defacing commercial property. It couldn’t immediately be determined if he’s been assigned a public defender.

On June 5, workers at Big Blue Bug Solutions in Providence discovered that their giant termite replica overlooking Interstate 95 had been vandalized. It got a fresh coat of paint last week.

The 58-foot bug known as Nibbles Woodaway has been a landmark for drivers for nearly 40 years. It doubles as a quirky symbol of the state, showing up occasionally in movies and TV shows.

Police say the vandalism investigation is ongoing and more people may have been involved.

