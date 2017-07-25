Man admits to fatally beating father of 5, dumping the body

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to fatally beating a father of five from the Eastern Pequot (PEE’-kwaht) Tribal Nation more than 11 years ago

Christopher Vincenti pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday in the 2006 death of 40-year-old Anthony Hamlin, of Groton.

The Day reports that the 33-year-old Vincenti, of New London, and a co-defendant were originally charged with murder in the death of Hamlin, who was found dead in a field in Ledyard.

The two suspects were arrested in 2016. Prosecutors say they beat Hamlin to death after deciding to rob him for drug money.

As a part of the manslaughter plea, Vincenti will be sentenced to 20 years in prison in September.

