Man arrested, accused of vandalizing several places in Avon

AVON, MA (WHDH) - A man was in court Friday after police said he vandalized several places, including two churches, overnight in Avon.

Police said Brian Raynard threw rocks through the stained glass windows at the Avon Baptist Church and St. Michael’s Catholic Church and its rectory. He allegedly vandalized town hall and slashed the tires on a police SUV at the Avon Police Department. His parents’ also allegedly found their cars damaged.

Fr. Thomas Boudreau, the pastor of St. Michael’s, said he found the broken windows at his church and called police. Boudreau said he encountered Raynard at the church when he opened the door.

“Just his look on his face, I could tell something was wrong,” said Boudreau.

Boudreau said when he asked Raynard if he broke the windows, Rayard told him, “No, that guy ran away.” When Boudreau said he was “fairly certain” that Raynard did it, the suspect ran off.

Police said Boudreau gave them a description and they found Raynard walking down the street. Raynard, who is homeless, allegedly had a knife on him. Police said Raynard has a long history of encounters with police and both of his parents have restraining orders against him. Raynard is being held on $15,000 bail and will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Bob Ogilvie, a former trustee of the Avon Baptist Church, said his church will be praying for Raynard.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)