Man arrested after standoff with police in Hooksett, N.H.

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) — Police arrested a man after a standoff prompted a lockdown in Hooksett, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a home on Dundee Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance. A woman in the home told police the suspect had assaulted her and threatened to shoot her dogs.

Police asked people in the surrounding area to shelter in place while a perimeter was set up.

The man eventually complied and surrendered to police, who arrested him.

