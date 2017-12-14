MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Mark Heath, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Jacob Pelletier. Officials said Heath received two counts because he acted recklessly and knowingly.

The toddler lived with his mother along with Heath. Neighbors said Heath was his mother’s boyfriend.

Officers responded to 551 Howe St. around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an unconscious toddler. Officials transported the boy to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The New Hampshire attorney general said an autopsy found that Jacob died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Heath is due in court Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)