Man arrested in death of toddler in Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — Police said they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Mark Heath, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Jacob Pelletier.

Officers responded to 551 Howe St. at around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an unconscious toddler. The boy was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The New Hampshire attorney general said an autopsy found Jacob died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

