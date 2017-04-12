Man arrested on 7th OUI charge after hitting pedestrian in crosswalk, police say

GLOUCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a Maine man was arrested Monday night on his seventh drunken driving charge, accused of running down a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Joseph Nally, 48, of Bucksport, was driving a GMC pickup truck when he allegedly struck a man on Raymond Street, according to Interim Chief John McCarthy.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found the man laying in the road, suffering from serious injuries.

Authorities say Nally had a “strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath” and that his eyes were “glassy and bloodshot.” They say he subsequently failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested at the scene.

A records check later revealed Nally had six previous OUI convictions in Maine and Massachusetts and that he his license was had been suspended.

Authorities say an investigation revealed that the victim had put his arms up in an effort to signal the driver to stop, but Nally allegedly made no attempt to stop.

Nally was ordered held behind bars pending an arraignment in Gloucester District Court.

