Man arrested on murder charge in apparent eyeglasses dispute

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man suspected of killing another man during a dispute apparently over designer eyeglasses is being held on $1.5 million bond.

Hartford police said Sunday that 26-year-old William Coleman is charged in connection with the July 4 shooting death of 25-year-old Victor Millan. Coleman was taken into custody on Friday.

Police say witness interviews and surveillance video led them to Coleman. They believe the men knew each other.

Coleman is scheduled to appear in court Monday. It is unclear if he has an attorney to comment on the charges.

