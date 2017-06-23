Man arrested over baseball bat death of dad on Father’s Day

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Pennsylvania police say a man accused of beating his dad to death with a baseball bat on Father’s Day has been arrested on a Jersey shore boardwalk.

State police say Michael Marchalk was taken into custody Friday in Atlantic City. He’ll be incarcerated until he’s extradited to Pennsylvania.

Police say 37-year-old Marchalk had repeatedly threatened 60-year-old Gary Marchalk in recent months. The suspect had lived with his father in Barnesville, Pennsylvania, a few days before the beating and was supposed to enter a drug treatment program Monday.

Instead, police say, the suspect beat and robbed his father, took a vehicle and fled the Ryan Township home the victim shared with his wife, Linda, the Schuylkill (SKOOL’-kil) county treasurer.

Police say another son found his father’s body Monday and called police.

