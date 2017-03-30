Man caught in crossfire during possible Easton road rage incident

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Easton are searching for two drivers after shots were fired Wednesday night in what they are calling a road rage incident.

Officers responded to Route 138 and found several shell casings along the highway, police say.

A worker for Columbia Gas was driving along the highway when his truck was struck by a bullet. The worker was not injured.

Columbia Gas says they are very grateful that the worker wasn’t hurt or injured, and that worker is at home recuperating.

Police say the bullet hit the drivers side window but did not penetrate the glass.

Police are investigating the incident as a case of road rage.

Police have not released a description of the individuals involved.

