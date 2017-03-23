Man charged in killing of homeless man in New York City

NEW YORK (WHDH) - 28-year-old James Harris-Jackson, a military veteran from Baltimore, has been charged with fatally stabbing a homeless man, 66-year-old Timothy Caughman, with a sword earlier this week.

Harris-Jackson turned himself in late Tuesday night while carrying two knives.

Police say Harris-Jackson told them he traveled to New York to target black men.

Investigators say he was staying at a hotel in Manhattan after taking a bus to New York City last Friday.

Surveillance video captured Harris-Jackson running through the streets with the murder weapon after allegedly stabbing Caughman several times Monday night.

Police say Caughman went around the corner to a local precinct for help. They took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)