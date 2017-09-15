Man charged in shooting deaths of motorcyclist on Expressway, woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) — A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 and the deadly shooting of a woman at a home in Dorchester over the weekend.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Lance Holloman, 31, has been charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and other offenses.

One of the motorcyclists shot Sunday around 5 p.m. on I-93 in Dorchester passed away Tuesday night. Scott Stevens Jr., 32, was shot while riding his motorcycle on the Expressway. Stevens’ 54-year-old father, who was riding his own motorcycle, was also shot but is expected to be OK.

Holloman is also charged in the shooting death of a Michaela Gingras, 24, of Manchester, New Hampshire. She was found dead a few hours later inside a home on Santuit Street in Dorchester, where authorities say Holloman lived.

Holloman was taken into custody Monday in Franklin. According to a police report, officers believe he was either faking mental illness or that he could really be ill.

He was arraigned Monday on unrelated charges and ordered held on high bail at the Suffolk County Jail, where he was informed of the murder charges against him.

Investigators processed evidence and linked Holloman to the shootings on the Expressway and the Dorchester house. The motive behind the shootings is under investigation.

Holloman is expected to be arraigned early next week on the new charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)