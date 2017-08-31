Man charged with DUI after 13-year-old boy, woman die in car crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy and a woman are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Rhode Island.

The driver was also injured and is facing a DUI charge.

Woonsocket police responding to the crash at about 5 p.m. Wednesday found four people in the vehicle.

Three were transported to Landmark Medical Center where 59-year-old Marsha Crowley and the teen died from their injuries. Fifty-nine-year-old Michael Beaucase suffered minor injuries.

A 10-year-old boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. All four were from Central Falls.

Beaucase was charged with driving to endanger death resulting; driving under the influence; and driving with a suspended license.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Police did not disclose the relationships between the victims.

