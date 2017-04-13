Man convicted of setting fires that killed dogs

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been convicted of setting fires in several New Hampshire communities that killed some dogs.

Gregory Bruno faced multiple counts of animal cruelty, arson and filing false reports. Prosecutors said the 29-year-old Raymond man set fires in Epping, Raymond and Stratham in 2015.

They said the fires stemmed from a breakup with a girlfriend who received threatening, anonymous messages from him.

Bruno was convicted of setting fire to her family’s home, as well as a car fire that killed some dogs. He also was convicted of feeding razor blades to his own dog.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 30.