Man defecates on search warrant after arrest

A man who was arrested Tuesday in relation to the shooting of a deputy in Deerfield Beach later defecated on a copy of a search warrant.

As his arrest paperwork was being processed, 24-year-old Demetrius Vidale placed a copy of the warrant on a chair and defecated on it, according to the complaint affidavit.

The suspect was identified via DNA and fingerprints recovered at the scene. He was apprehended while driving in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 a.m., Monday, a deputy on duty heard shots fired at the Tropicante nightclub, near the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway. Upon his arrival, a suspect shot at the deputy, forcing him to return fire.

The deputy was never hit in the exchange. The suspect, along with several others subjects fled the scene as the deputy returned fire. It remains unknown if he struck any of the fleeing subjects.

The suspect fled in a vehicle along with other suspects. Officials put up a perimeter in the area early Monday morning and K-9 units and SWAT team members assisted in the search, but they were unable to locate a suspect.

Vidale was charged with attempted first degree murder, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, armed robbery, obstructing a police officer executing a search warrant and driving with a revoked license.

