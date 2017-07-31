Man dies after boating accident in New Haven Harbor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a Connecticut man pulled from the water after a boating accident has died at the hospital.

Authorities say the 43-year-old man from Milford, whose name was not released, was operating a 24-foot boat in New Haven Harbor Saturday night when it collided with an object, tossing him into the water. A passenger, a 47-year-old from Guilford, was also thrown into the water but swam back to the boat and radioed for help.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where the operator of the boat was pronounced dead.

State Environmental Conservation Police continue to investigate.

