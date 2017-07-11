Man drowns while swimming in northern New Hampshire brook

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a man has drowned while swimming in Franconia Brook in the northern part of the state.

They say 38-year-old Daniel Matthews, of Northborough, Massachusetts, had been swimming with family on Monday in the Franconia Falls area of the brook. He jumped into a pool that had a small waterfall and turbulent water, but began to struggle and went under several times. Officers say he tried to get onto some rocks, but eventually went back under water and didn’t resurface.

Because of limited cellphone service in the area, someone had to hike several miles to call 911.

Rescuers used ATVs and hiked over three miles to the scene, and a driver was able find Matthews’ body.

