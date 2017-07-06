Man facing charges for deadly Boston fire pleads not guilty

BOSTON (AP) — A 46-year-old man accused of intentionally setting a deadly fire in an abandoned building has pleaded not guilty.

Marcus Dozier has been charged with second-degree murder and arson in the November fire in Boston that killed 29-year-old Michelle Trentor.

Trentor’s boyfriend sustained life-threatening burns but has since recovered.

Prosecutors say Dozier and his co-conspirator Kenneth Ford were living in a home in the city’s Roxbury section known to be occupied by homeless people and drug addicts. Prosecutors say the two men had many conversations about burning down the building.

Dozier’s attorney says there is “no claim” the man intended to harm anyone. He has been ordered to be held without bail.

Ford will be arraigned on the same charges Thursday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

