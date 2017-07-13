Man found dead, woman unresponsive after carbon monoxide leak in New Hampshire

LITCHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured Wednesday night after a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Litchfield, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to a house on Moose Hollow Road around 6 p.m. for a welfare check and found a man dead and an unresponsive woman inside.

The carbon monoxide levels in the home were “off the charts,” according to officials.

“The state medical examiner determined the cause of death to be carbon monoxide poisoning and the manner of death to be accidental in nature,” Deputy State Fire Marshal Keith Rodenheiser said.

The homeowner, 40-year-old Jamie Badeau, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 40-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital, where she remained as of Thursday afternoon.

Sources told 7’s Steve Cooper that the house was being foreclosed on. Investigators are now working to determine what caused the leak.

Authorities used the deadly incident as a chance to remind residents about the importance of having a working carbon monoxide detector.

Criminal intent has not been ruled out, but investigators said the incident appears to be accidental.

