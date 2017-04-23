PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Rhode Island city.

The Central Falls Police Department says it found 43-year-old Maurice Botelho in a basement with a gunshot wound to his chest early Sunday morning. He was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Mael Vasquez, who was on the porch of the King Street home when officers arrived in response to a call about the shooting.

Vasquez told police he had shot an intruder in the basement and was acting in self-defense against someone who was attacking him. He’s been charged with possessing a stolen firearm and is being held on bail after a Sunday arraignment.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

