BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts state inmate has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of threatening to kill former President Barack Obama.

Alex Hernandez, of Worcester (WUS’-tur), pleaded guilty in May to a charge of threatening to kill and inflict bodily harm upon Obama when he was president. Hernandez was sentenced to 37 months Wednesday.

Federal agents launched an investigation in 2015 after they say Hernandez told another inmate he wanted to kill Obama in a “lone-wolf style attack.” He allegedly said he wanted to become a holy warrior and get false travel documents so he could flee the country after the attack.

The sentence Wednesday will run together with a state prison sentence the 32-year-old man is already serving for a 2011 drug-and-firearms conviction.

