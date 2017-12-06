Man hit by car near Festival of Lights at Fatima Shrine in Holliston

HOLLISTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was injured Wednesday night after police said he was struck by a car in front of the Festival of Lights at the Fatima Shrine in Holliston.

Witnesses said the man was crossing the street with his wife and daughter to get to the festival when he was hit at around 6 p.m. Father Joseph Metteucig, who was helping oversee the festival, said the victim was in the crosswalk when he was hit and knocked back 10 to 15 feet. He said the driver pulled over and called 911.

Metteucig said the victim was conscious the whole time but appeared to have some fractures. The man was airlifted to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)