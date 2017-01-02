Man killed after commuter rail strikes car in Holbrook

One man was killed in Holbrook Sunday afternoon after his car was struck by a commuter rail train, according to Transit Police.

Authorities said the train was going from Middleborough to Boston when it hit the car near Union and Water Streets.

Authorities said the crossing gates were down, but the driver went around them in an attempt to drive through.

Officials said the death and crash are under investigation.

People who live in the area said drivers often ignore the crossing gate warnings.

