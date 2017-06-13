Man killed in front of children after responding to ad for free dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WHDH) — A north Florida man was shot and killed in front of his young children while trying to get a dog from a man who placed an ad on Facebook, his fiancée says.

Chelsea Bowman, who was divorced from Scott Bowman but said they were about to remarry, told Fox 30 that Scott was planning to pick up the dog. But the man who placed the ad insisted he would bring the dog over to their house instead.

She told reporters that she and Scott invited the man in for a drink to thank him for the dog, but he soon refused to leave.

“The dude takes his shoes off and he stays. And he doesn’t leave,” she told Fox 30. “And it’s making everybody uncomfortable.”

Chelsea said she and Scott tried to hint that their children needed to be put to bed. That’s when she said the man became violent and attacked Scott.

“I mean grabs him, slams him down. Scott was not winning this fight at all,” she said.

The man then pulled out a gun. Chelsea said Scott ran, but was shot in the chest.

The couple’s 8-year-old daughter began screaming, “You shot my dad! You shot my dad!” Chelsea said, and told her daughter to run and get help.

The couple’s two children ran to a nearby neighbor’s house, pounding on the door as they cried for help.

“They were just terrified and just kept repeating, ‘My dad, there’s blood everywhere,’” neighbor Julie Wood said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took the man into custody for questioning, but have not identified him. Detectives said the investigation is active and ongoing.

No charges have been filed.

