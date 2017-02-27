Man killed in mobile home fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man has been killed in a mobile home fire in Nashua.

The fire was reported Sunday night.

Officials say flames were consuming the rear section of the mobile home when they arrived on the scene.

Neighbors told firefighters that one man lived in the home, but they didn’t know his whereabouts.

When fire crews searched the home they found the resident, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his name.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

