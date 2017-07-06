Man killed, teenager wounded in Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — A young man was killed and a teenager wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Dorchester.

Police said one of the victims was shot on Chaney Street and the other on Blue Hill Avenue, just a few yards away. Both shootings happened just before 7 p.m.

Police were already in the area and said they heard several gunshots.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot and taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he is expected to be OK. The other victim, a young man between 18 and 21 years old, was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the shooting appears to have been targeted and gang-related.

“There’s too many guns out there and there’s too many young kids with the guns,” said Evans. “I know the mayor and myself and our department, our top priority has been the violence and getting the guns off the street.”

Evans and Mayor Marty Walsh will be meeting with other city officials Friday to discuss ways to combat the recent uptick in violent crimes in the city.

