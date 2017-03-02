Man killed when tree crashes onto car in Oxford

OXFORD, MA (WHDH) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in Oxford when a tree toppled over and crashed down on his vehicle.

Police said a man in his 50s was traveling on Sutton Avenue when strong winds knocked the tree over, killing him instantly.

“A rotted out Oak tree on the edge of the roadway had fallen over right on top of the car, crushing the top of the car and the windshield,” Lt. Anthony Saad said.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph toppled trees and downed power lines across Massachusetts and New England.

