BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man had pleaded not guilty to negligent motor vehicle homicide in a car crash that killed a well-known Amherst blogger.

Ryan Fellion was arraigned Wednesday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in the February death of 62-year-old Larry Kelley. Fellion was released on his own recognizance with conditions that bar him from operating a motor vehicle.

Police allege the 18-year-old Fellion, of Belchertown, was heading west on Route 9 when his vehicle crossed over the center line and hit Kelley’s car. Kelley was declared dead at the scene.

Fellion and his two passengers weren’t badly hurt.

A police report says Fellion’s cellphone was “actively accessing data and was being used while operating his motor vehicle.”

Kelley ran the influential, long-running blog “Only in The Republic of Amherst.”

