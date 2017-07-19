Man rescued after plunge down abandoned well in Cohasset

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - About two dozen firefighters rescued a man Wednesday morning who plunged down an abandoned well Cohasset.

Fire officials say a 37-year-old man was walking outside his apartment on Ripley Road around 1 a.m. when he fell 15-20 feet down the stone shaft.

It took rescue crews about an hour to pull the man from well. They pumped air into the hole for the victim and rescuers, then went in, strapped the man in a stretcher and brought him up.

Fire officials said it appears someone removed the 18-inch, steel cover that blocks entry to the well.

“It appears that someone may have moved it off and he was walking in the backyard and fell down through the hole,” said Chief Robert Silvia of the Cohasset Fire Deparmtnet.

The man was conscious and alert during the rescue but was flown to a Boston hospital with leg and back injuries.

The man’s name was not released.

