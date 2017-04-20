Man rescued at sea seeks to have court document sealed

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A man whose mother is presumed dead after their boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean is asking a Connecticut judge to seal from public view a search warrant that disclosed that he was a suspect in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather.

A hearing on Nathan Carman’s request is set for Thursday in Middletown.

The Vernon, Vermont, resident left a Rhode Island marina with Linda Carman on Sept. 17. He was found in a life raft eight days later south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, but his mother was missing.

He wants a search warrant for his former Middletown home sealed. His lawyer says it contains damaging, unproven allegations.

The warrant says Carman was a suspect in the still-unsolved killing of his grandfather, John Chakalos, in Windsor, Connecticut.

Carman denies any wrongdoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)