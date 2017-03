BROCKTON (WHDH) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Brockton, where one person had to be rescued from a burning building.

A man was rescued from a third floor porch by firefighter using a ladder.

The fire happened at Madrid Square in Brockton.

The man is expected to be OK.

A crew is headed to the scene; stay with 7News for more information.

