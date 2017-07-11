Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2 bank robberies

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for robbing two banks last year.

Court documents say 28-year-old Jacob Chiaradonna, of Wolfeboro, entered a Citizens Bank in Rochester on Oct. 5 and handed a teller a note that read, “Give me all your $50 and $100, I have a gun don’t be stupid.” He fled after taking the money. Six days later, he did something similar at the TD Bank in Rochester.

Police posted images of the robberies, and several people familiar with Chiaradonna came forward to identify him. He was arrested at a motel, and a search of his cellphone turned up an internet browsing history that included visits to web pages providing advice on how to rob a bank.

Chiaradonna pleaded guilty in March.

