(WHDH) — A man convicted of murdering a police chief will ask a parole board to be released Thursday.

Jamie Richards was sentenced to life in prison for killing Paxton’s police chief in 1994.

Chief Robert Mortell died in an exchange of gunfire after responding to a request to find three men who had broken into two houses.

Richards is one of three men convicted in Mortell’s death.

