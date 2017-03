WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in Worcester.

Investigators say someone shot the 24-year-old in the chest while he was in his car.

This happened on Cutler Street Tuesday night.

Police say the victim then drove to a Cumberland Farms and was able to talk to a state trooper.

He is expected to be okay.

