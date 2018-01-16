Man slashes wife’s throat at Dracut home, crashes car into tree, sources say

DRACUT, MA (WHDH) – The Middlesex District Attorney is investigating an incident inside a Dracut home that left a woman with life-threatening injuries and a nearby car crash that left a man seriously injured.

Police responded Tuesday just after midnight to Sesame Street after receiving a 911 call for help and found a woman who had been badly hurt in an apparent violent attack.

Law enforcement sources told 7’s Steve Cooper that the woman’s throat was slashed by her husband, who then intentionally crashed his car into a tree after leaving the home.

Officials said the woman was rushed to the hospital. The man’s crashed car was found a few miles away at the intersection of Methuen Street and Parker Road, according to investigators. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators could be seen removing bags of evidence from the home throughout the morning. Animal control also seized a dog from the home.

Residents say the neighborhood is friendly and that everyone knows each other, with the exception of those who live inside the home in question.

“A lot of us know each other. This is just the one house that we don’t know,” Cindy Benedict said.

Neighbors say the couple lived in the home with their two adult children and that they were never aware of any domestic violence issues.

“I’ve never seen any weapons or any talk of guns or knives,” another neighbor said.

No arrests have been made, but police don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

Tight-lipped investigators have offered very few details, but they say the incident at the home and subsequent crash are under investigation.

