Man stabbed to death in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death in New Bedford.

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney says city officers responding to a 911 call at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday found the victim on Ashley Boulevard bleeding profusely.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he died from his injuries about an hour later.

His name was not released pending notification of family.

No arrests have been announced.

