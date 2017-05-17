Man steals nearly 1 million dollars worth of bee hives in California

Fresno, CA (WHDH) — A man in California is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bee hives.

Officers recently arrested the 51-year-old man, who allegedly stole 2,500 hives from several counties.

The hives are worth a total of about $875,000.

Beekeepers are able to charge pollination fees to farmers. And police say hive thefts are on the rise since the fees have increased.

Officers believe the suspect may also have been planning to sell the honey produced by the bees.

