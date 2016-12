REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A man that was struck by a car on Sunday in Revere has died.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was trying to cross Route 60 when he was hit.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.

