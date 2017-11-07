Man struck, killed by commuter rail train in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police have confirmed that a man was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Chelsea.

Chelsea’s police chief says a man in his 20s was struck by an inbound train near the FBI headquarters by Everett Ave.

Transit police are currently on the scene.

Everett Ave. has been shut down while officials respond to the incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

Pedestrian Fatality: Male in 20s struck by Inbound Train @ Everett Ave at FBI Headquarters. Transit Police on scene. Everett Ave shut down — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) November 8, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)