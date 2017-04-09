Man struck, killed by freight train in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was struck and killed Saturday by a freight train in Southborough.

Emergency officials responded around 1:30 p.m. to the Southborough Commuter Rail station for a report of a person possibly struck by a train.

The man, said to be about 20 years old, was struck near Southville Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transit Police detectives and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident. Foul play is not suspected.

