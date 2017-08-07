Man wearing only underwear accused of stealing cop car

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man dressed in only his underwear was arrested for stealing a police car and leading officers on a low-speed chase.

The Northampton Police Department says officers were dispatched to a hospital Sunday on a report of a nearly naked man running through the parking lot.

Police say officers followed the man on foot into a wooded area. They say he then emerged from the woods, got into a police cruiser and drove off.

Officers pursued the man at low speed until he circled back to the hospital, where he was arrested.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

